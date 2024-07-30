Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.59

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 19182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.20). Chesswood Group had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of C$68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.1459969 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

