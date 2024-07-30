Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Position Reduced by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Boston Partners grew its position in Chord Energy by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,463 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 40.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after buying an additional 151,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after buying an additional 138,957 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 847.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 124,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $16,549,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,141. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.03.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRD

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.