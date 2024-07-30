Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Chunghwa Telecom to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,225. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.4736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

