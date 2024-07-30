Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.74

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.74 and last traded at C$11.40, with a volume of 63997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$277.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.04 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 102.43% and a return on equity of 29.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

