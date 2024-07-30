Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $79.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Get Citigroup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.78. 3,281,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,758,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.