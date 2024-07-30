Clear Secure (YOU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Clear Secure has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. On average, analysts expect Clear Secure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YOU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 81,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,920. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YOU. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

