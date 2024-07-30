Clearfield (CLFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Clearfield has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.38)-($0.31) EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearfield Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Clearfield stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,629. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearfield to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Articles

