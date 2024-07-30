Clearfield (CLFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Clearfield has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.38)-($0.31) EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Clearfield Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Clearfield stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,629. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Clearfield
In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
