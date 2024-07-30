Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

NYSE CLW traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $940.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

