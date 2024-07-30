CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

CNA Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. 26,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNA Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.