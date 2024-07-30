CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Gap Down to $49.24

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.24, but opened at $47.75. CNA Financial shares last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 26,151 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CNA. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 39.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

