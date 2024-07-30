CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 168,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 100,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

CCNE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,195. The firm has a market cap of $539.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.71. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

