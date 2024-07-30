Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Issues Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%.
Coastal Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CCB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,119. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $709.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial
In other news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
