Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Issues Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,119. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $709.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In other news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.