Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COKE opened at $1,112.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,137.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,041.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $921.86.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Earnings History for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

