Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

