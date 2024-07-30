Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 14,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.54. 4,825,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 553.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 14,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 441,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 55,128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

