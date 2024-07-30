Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 399,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Stock Down 1.3 %
CGNT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 186,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $530.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.70.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
