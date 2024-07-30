Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at TD Cowen

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $101.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

