Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of Colliers International Group worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 127,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.27. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.