Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 1.3 %

CFRUY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 291,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,504. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $16.91.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

