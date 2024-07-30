COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

CMPS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 138,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,131. The stock has a market cap of $537.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.28. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insider Activity at COMPASS Pathways

In related news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares in the company, valued at $32,878,571.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

