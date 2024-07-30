Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 126,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $142.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

