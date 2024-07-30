Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.89.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$13.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.24. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.85 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$524,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,633. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

