comScore (SCOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51). comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,356. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. comScore has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

