ConocoPhillips (COP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP):

7/22/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $147.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2024 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/7/2024 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/5/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $142.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,792,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,352. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $433,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,263 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,764 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

