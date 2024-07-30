Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter.

CPSS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,790,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,035,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,732 shares of company stock valued at $503,872. Corporate insiders own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

