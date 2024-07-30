Contrasting Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Annaly Capital Management and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 6 0 2.75 Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $21.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $91.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Howard Hughes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $3.73 billion 2.68 -$1.64 billion ($0.97) -20.60 Howard Hughes $1.02 billion 3.58 -$550.95 million ($11.73) -6.23

Howard Hughes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -12.02% 15.24% 1.60% Howard Hughes -49.52% -0.33% -0.10%

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

