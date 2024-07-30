Coppernico Metals (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Stock Price Up 5%

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 9,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 35,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Coppernico Metals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

