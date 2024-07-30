Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

CLB opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

