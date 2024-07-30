Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of GLW traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. 10,368,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,621. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

