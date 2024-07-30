Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion. Corning also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.31.

Corning stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

