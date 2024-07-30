Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Corteva has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

