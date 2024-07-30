Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Country Garden Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Country Garden stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. 14,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

