Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $9.34 on Friday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coursera by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after buying an additional 328,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 104,236 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 461.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

