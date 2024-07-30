Covestro (ETR:1COV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.86

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €54.86 ($59.63) and last traded at €54.68 ($59.43), with a volume of 604131 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.90 ($58.59).

Covestro Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.10.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

