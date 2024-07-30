Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.150 EPS.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07. Crane has a 1 year low of $82.57 and a 1 year high of $162.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

