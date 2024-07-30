Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.150 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CR opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07. Crane has a 1 year low of $82.57 and a 1 year high of $162.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
