Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.150 EPS.

Crane Trading Down 2.6 %

CR opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.57 and a 1-year high of $162.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.07.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

