Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $2.20 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.45%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

