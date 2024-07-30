Critical Comparison: SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) vs. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SRIVARU and The Shyft Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $42,538.00 122.85 -$11.43 million N/A N/A The Shyft Group $794.33 million 0.71 $6.50 million ($0.01) -1,630.00

Risk & Volatility

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

SRIVARU has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SRIVARU and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A The Shyft Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.98%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than SRIVARU.

Profitability

This table compares SRIVARU and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group -0.30% 1.22% 0.59%

Summary

The Shyft Group beats SRIVARU on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment provides diesel motor home chassis; and truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. The segment also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. It sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

