Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading Down 3.8%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 2,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 40,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Critical Metals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

