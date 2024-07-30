Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Declares GBX 47 Dividend

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Croda International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON CRDA traded down GBX 113 ($1.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,991 ($51.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,244. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,195.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,568.99. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 3,847 ($49.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,944 ($76.46). The firm has a market cap of £5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,211.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($56.60) to GBX 4,200 ($54.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Croda International

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($58.53), for a total value of £100,100 ($128,762.54). Insiders acquired 10 shares of company stock valued at $43,653 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

