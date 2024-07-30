Cronos (CRO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.46 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $5.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00040154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

