Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q2 guidance at $0.10-0.20 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.100-0.200 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $576.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

