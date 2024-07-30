CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Evercore ISI

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.39.

CRWD traded down $19.65 on Tuesday, reaching $239.16. 6,972,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,994. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 451.25, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after buying an additional 731,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

