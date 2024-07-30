CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

