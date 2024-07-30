CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jonestrading dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.37%.

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,364.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,740.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

