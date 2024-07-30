Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CUE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.80.

Cue Biopharma Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 711.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 150,457 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

