Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $131.00 at Stephens

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

