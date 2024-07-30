Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

NYSE:CTOS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 15,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.70. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Custom Truck One Source news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

