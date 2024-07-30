CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $27.67. CVR Energy shares last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 146,088 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 246,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

