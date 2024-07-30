CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Price Performance

NYSE UAN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. 9,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. CVR Partners has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.